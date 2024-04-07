China's forex reserves reach USD3.24T in March

(MENAFN) According to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Sunday, China's forex reserves reached USD3.2457 Trillion by the end of March, marking an increase of 19.8 billion dollars, or 0.62 percent, compared to the end of February. This growth reflects several factors, including the rally in the dollar index and global financial asset prices observed throughout March. These movements were influenced by various factors, such as the monetary policies of major economies and macroeconomic data, which collectively contributed to the positive trajectory of China's forex reserves during the period.



The administration attributed the rise in the country's foreign exchange reserves to a combination of factors, including currency translation and changes in asset prices, among others. Despite fluctuations in external conditions, the Chinese economy has shown resilience and continued to pick up pace, providing a supportive backdrop for maintaining generally stable forex reserves. This outlook is bolstered by the administration's confidence in the ongoing economic recovery and its ability to navigate challenges effectively.



Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank, shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing the importance of solid economic foundations and reinforced policies aimed at stabilizing foreign investment. These measures, coupled with favorable economic conditions, are expected to underpin the stability of China's forex reserves in the foreseeable future. Overall, the data underscores China's efforts to manage its forex reserves prudently amidst evolving global economic dynamics, highlighting the country's commitment to maintaining financial stability and supporting sustainable growth.

