18 Million Depend On Health Aid In Afghanistan, UN Reports On World Health Day

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Health Organization announced that 18 million people in Afghanistan rely on health assistance in honour of April 7, World Health Day.

The organization added that access to quality healthcare remains a fundamental challenge in Afghanistan.

The World Health Organization emphasized fair access to health services in Afghanistan by publishing a video on Sunday, April 7.

On World Health Day, the organization highlights citizen awareness of health rights, including the right to safe and quality care, privacy protection, information about treatment, and patients' informed consent.

The World Health Organization commemorates World Health Day on April 7 with the slogan“My Health, My Right.”

The organization added that given the needs of millions for health assistance, ensuring a healthcare system for all citizens is essential.

Jamshed Tanoli, acting head of the World Health Organization, said,“Let's all strive for accessible, fair, and quality healthcare services for all Afghans, especially women and children.”

With the Taliban's control over Afghanistan, the healthcare system in the country collapsed, and around a thousand health centers were closed.

Since then, the Taliban has imposed oppressive policies, resulting in the ban of women working with international aid agencies, exacerbating the ongoing dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

In late 2023, UNICEF announced that over 9 million people in Afghanistan lack access to health facilities.

Previously, the World Health Organization stated that $185 million is needed to support the health sector in Afghanistan.

