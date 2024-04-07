China’s retail performance index stays in expansion zone for 12th straight month

(MENAFN) An industrial survey conducted recently has provided insights into the resilience of China's retail sector, revealing that the China Retail Performance Index has sustained its expansionary trend for the 12th consecutive month, registering a solid reading of 50.4 percent in April.



Further analysis of the sub-indexes for commodity business, leasing business, and e-commerce business also underscores the sector's robust performance, with each segment showing growth. Specifically, these sub-indexes stood at 50.3 percent, 50.2 percent, and 50.8 percent, respectively, in April, reflecting increases compared to the previous month. These figures, reported by the China General Chamber of Commerce, indicate a positive sentiment among retailers.



It's noteworthy that a reading above 50 on the Retail Performance Index signifies expansion, highlighting the sector's resilience amidst challenging circumstances. Additionally, China's retail sales of consumer goods, a key gauge of the nation's consumption strength, surged by 5.5 percent year-on-year during the first two months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.



In line with its broader economic objectives, China remains committed to bolstering domestic demand and ensuring stable growth in consumer spending. These efforts are underscored in the government's work report, which outlines strategies to sustain economic momentum and promote prosperity across various sectors throughout the year.

