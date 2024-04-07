Ministry Calls For Sighting Of Shawwal Crescent On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has issued a statement urging all Muslims in the country to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal on the evening of Monday, the 29th of Ramadan, 1445 AH, corresponding to April 8, 2024.

"Those who observe the moon are requested to report to the committee's headquarters at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs building in the Dafna area (the Towers) to provide their testimony. The committee will convene its meeting immediately after the Maghrib prayer." the Ministry stated.

Furthermore, the Ministry previously announced that 642 mosques and prayer locations throughout Qatar will be prepared to accommodate the Eid Al Fitr prayers this year.