British Prime Minister Calls For Immediate End To War On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London, UK : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Sunday for an immediate halt to the war waged by the Israeli entity on the Gaza Strip since October 7th.

In a statement, Sunak said that Britain is "shocked by the bloodshed" in Gaza, demanding the end of this terrible war. He added that hostages must be released, and aid must flow.

The British prime minister said, "But the whole of the UK is shocked by the bloodshed, and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes who were bringing food to those in need," referring to the incident of the killing of seven relief workers, including three Britons, who were part of the team of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization, in an Israeli drone strike last Monday.

Sunak stressed that the children of Gaza need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, leading to a sustainable long-term cessation of fire, considering it the fastest way to release the hostages and deliver aid.