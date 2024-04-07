QCB Announces Eid Al Fitr Holiday For Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced Sunday that, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, it has been decided that the holiday for all financial institutions in the State of Qatar will start on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and will end on Thursday, April 11, 2024. QCB clarified that all financial institutions will resume operations on Sunday, April 14, 2024.