QCB Announces Eid Al Fitr Holiday For Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced Sunday that, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, it has been decided that the holiday for all financial institutions in the State of Qatar will start on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and will end on Thursday, April 11, 2024. QCB clarified that all financial institutions will resume operations on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
MENAFN07042024000063011010ID1108068005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.