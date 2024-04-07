Azerbaijani Wrestler Advances To European Championships Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Azerbaijan's wrestler Haji Aliyev has had a successful start atthe European Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku.
According to Azernews, the three-time world and four-timeEuropean champion in the 65 kg weight category defeated his Franchopponent, Khamzat Arsamerzoyev, in the qualification stage.
The 32-year-old athlete secured victory over his opponent with ascore of 5:2, advancing to the quarter-finals. In this round, ourteam leader will face Niurqun Skriabin (AIN).
It should be noted that earlier Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg) alsoadvanced to the 1/8 finals.
Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev has completed hissecond match at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament heldin Baku.
The three-time world and four-time European champion in the 65kg weight category faced Niurqun Skriabin (AIN) in thequarter-final stage.
Our team leader, who emerged victorious with a score of 4:2against his opponent, advances to the semi-finals. His nextopponent will be Islam Dudayev (Albania).
Note that earlier Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Turan Bayramov (74kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg) also advanced to thequarter-finals.
MENAFN07042024000195011045ID1108067999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.