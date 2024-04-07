Turkish President Ratifies The Document Signed Between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has approved theMemorandum of Understanding envisaging the exchange of initialinformation for the facilitation of transit customs procedureswithin the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway projectbetween the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

According to Azernews, this matter has been highlighted in theOfficial Gazette of the Republic of Turkiye, which publishes newlegislation and other official announcements.

"On August 18, 2022, based on Article 5 of Law No. 244 andArticles 2 and 3 of Presidential Decree No. 9, a decision was madeto approve the additional "Memorandum of Understanding on theexchange of initial information for the facilitation of transitcustoms procedures within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Karsrailway project between the Government of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, the Government of Georgia, and the Government of theRepublic of Turkiye," the document states.

It should be noted that the Memorandum was signed by the DeputyChairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan on behalf ofthe Azerbaijani government, Shahin Baghirov, who temporarilyperforms the duties of the chairman, Rıza Tuna Turagay, DeputyMinister of Trade of Türkiye, and the head of the CustomsAdministration, and Levan Kakava, Director of Revenue Service onbehalf of the Georgian government.

The purpose of the document is to implement the electronicexchange of initial information for the facilitation of customsprocedures regarding goods transported in transit through theterritories of all three states within the framework of theBaku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.