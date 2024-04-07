Israel Kills 38 Gazans Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 4 massacres against Gaza families, claiming 38 Palestinians and 71 injuries during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday.In the daily statistical report on casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for the 184th day, the ministry indicated that death toll rose to 33,175 martyrs and 75,886 injuries since last October 7.The ministry noted a number of victims are still under rubble and on Gaza roads and ambulance and civil defense crews are denied access to victims.