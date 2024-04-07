Prime Minister Meets Palestinian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on Sunday with Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Muhammad Mustafa.During the meeting, Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's steadfast stance, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting legitimate Palestinian rights. He emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the transition to a political process ensuring the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution.Khasawneh also emphasized King Abdullah II's significant role under the Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and maintaining the historical and legal status quo until a just and comprehensive solution is reached.The Prime Minister briefed his Palestinian counterpart on efforts led by King Abdullah II to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and advance a political process leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He stressed the importance of preserving the territorial integrity between the West Bank and Gaza as a fundamental basis for Palestinian statehood.Khasawneh reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, reflecting the historical, geographical, and fraternal ties. He highlighted Jordan's continuous efforts to aid Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including humanitarian assistance and diplomatic initiatives led by King Abdullah II.The Prime Minister expressed Jordan's commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and infrastructure projects like the electrical interconnection. He proposed convening a joint Jordanian-Palestinian committee to further enhance cooperation across various sectors.Mustafa expressed appreciation for King Abdullah II's support and reiterated the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. He emphasized the urgent need to halt Israeli aggression and provide sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza.