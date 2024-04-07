PM Modi Mocks 'Lazy' Congress And INDIA Bloc, Says 'One Top Leader Not Keen On LS Campaign'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the campaign trail in Bihar's Nawada district on Sunday, mocked the 'lazy' Congress and also derided the INDIA bloc for not being able to put up a concerted and united campaign in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a huge gathering in Nawada, PM Modi said that the INDIA alliance was hit by a strong internal turmoil for the past 15 days as one of its top leaders has been resistant and reluctant to join the poll campaign.

Without naming the leader, he said that the 'sulking' INDIA bloc neta has put a condition on his/her projection as Prime Ministerial candidate before joining the campaign trail.

“They are not able to decide their leader and are fighting among themselves. They talk of united fight in Delhi and then fight it out in states,” said the Prime Minister in a further jibe at the alliance.

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress over laziness and lethargy sipping into its rank and file while citing former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's statement.

“One of their leaders has also given a statement that Congress leaders have become lazy and they don't want to do anything,” the PM said.

He targeted the INDIA bloc on a host of other issues including Ram Temple and Article 370.

“INDIA bloc does not like Modi ki guarantee. One of their prominent leaders said that the guarantees given by Modi should be banned. These people say that Modi's guarantee is illegal. Narendra Modi gives guarantees because he has clean intentions and works hard to fulfil them,” said BJP's biggest campaigner for 2024 polls, while asking the opposition,“whether it was scared of them?”

“Parties that are standing united in Delhi, abuse each other in other states. In Bihar, there is a conflict among themselves. These people have come together because of compulsion and there is only one motive – getting power,” said PM Modi slamming the opportunistic politics.

He further slammed the INDIA bloc parties for 'punishing the Ram Bhakts' for attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Temple and said that they wanted to eradicate Sanatan Dharma.

“First they declined the invite for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple and then sacked members of the party who attended the ceremony,” PM Modi said while urging the people to not forgive them for the 'sins'.

He also cornered the Congress party over its manifesto, claiming that it has the stamp of the Muslim League.

“The manifesto released by Congress bears the imprint of the Muslim League. It looks more of an appeasement letter than a party manifesto,” PM Modi pointed out.

This was the Prime Minister's second poll rally in Bihar, with the first one in Jamui district where the LJP candidate is the NDA candidate.