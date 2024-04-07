EaseMyTrip Announces Last-Minute Eid Exclusive Travel Deals with Amazing Discounts

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai, UAE, 05 April 2024: Just in time for Eid al-Fitr, EaseMyTrip.ae, one of the UAE’s newly launched online travel tech platforms is offering incredible deals on flights and hotels for last-minute travelers during the EID holidays. Recognizing the growing demand for last-minute getaways, EaseMyTrip is offering compelling deals on flights and hotels for UAE explorers to international destinations this holiday season.



EaseMyTrip offers savings of up to AED 600 on combined flight and hotel bookings, allowing travelers to get a steal deal this Eid without overspending. In addition, travelers can enjoy savings of up to AED 500 on one-way and round-trip flight tickets to popular destinations like India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and other international destinations.



Additionally, EaseMyTrip has a perfect staycation offer on hotels in and around UAE, with a 10% discount with a maximum savings of AED 100. All these amazing offers will be valid from April 5th to April 14th, 2024 providing a limited window to secure these fantastic deals. To avail the discounts, travelers simply need to use the promo code LASTMINUTE at the time of booking through the link:



Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.ae, said, “The UAE is gearing up for peak travel with over 3.6 million guests expected to pass through Dubai alone this fortnight. As International travel destinations grow in popularity, EaseMyTriphas got all the last-minute travelers covered with compelling deals on our website. Owing to common travel patterns, where last-minute bookings are becoming increasingly popular, we encourage travellers to celebrate Eid at their desired destination without worrying about exceeding their budget. We are committed to creating an unforgettable experience at an exceptional value for our customers.”







