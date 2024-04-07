Iran, Iraq set to launch 1st maritime passenger transport line within 2 months

(MENAFN) An official from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has announced ambitious plans to establish the first maritime passenger transport line between Iran and Iraq within the next two months, marking a significant milestone in bilateral transportation infrastructure.



During an expert-level meeting between representatives from Iran and Iraq, extensive discussions were held to explore avenues for enhancing sea transportation for passengers between the two neighboring nations. Both sides expressed a keen interest in initiating the first-ever maritime passenger line connecting their respective countries, underscoring the potential benefits of such a venture for fostering closer ties and facilitating travel.



Highlighting the readiness of Iran's Abadan and Khorramshahr ports to serve as key transit hubs for passenger transportation to Iraq's Wasliya and Basra ports, officials from both nations affirmed their commitment to operationalizing this vital sea route. They emphasized the importance of robust coordination and cooperation to ensure the seamless commencement of passenger transport via sea routes.



Following intensive coordination efforts and mutual agreement, it has been decided that the inaugural sea line for passenger transport between Iran and Iraq will commence operations within the next two months, announced Ali Akbar Safaei. This collaborative initiative underscores the shared commitment of both countries to advancing their transportation infrastructure and enhancing connectivity for the benefit of their citizens and economies alike.

