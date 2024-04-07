Iran’s TEDPIX closes Sunday’s session with 3,967 points surge

(MENAFN) On Sunday, TEDPIX, the primary index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), surged by 3,967 points to reach 2,234,990, marking the second day of the Iranian calendar week.



Among the four Iranian stock exchanges, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) holds significant importance as the primary trading platform, alongside the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



To bolster investor confidence and stimulate market growth, the Iranian government has implemented various measures aimed at enhancing the performance of the stock market. These initiatives are part of broader efforts to promote economic justice, transparency, and empower individuals to manage their capital effectively.



Over the past two years, the government has pursued a comprehensive strategy involving 16 key measures to reform the stock market's structure. Some of these measures include initiatives to mitigate inflation, adjust market fluctuation ranges, facilitate access to loans by leveraging individuals' stock portfolios through collaboration between the Securitas and Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, mandate dividend payments through the Sejam System, and support investors in the housing market.



These proactive steps underscore the government's commitment to fostering a robust and transparent capital market that serves the interests of investors while contributing to the overall economic development of Iran.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108067910