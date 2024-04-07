ByteDance promotes TikTok's financial influence amid US congress scrutiny

(MENAFN) Amidst deliberations within the US Congress regarding the potential prohibition of the popular short video-sharing platform TikTok in the United States, ByteDance, the Chinese parent company behind the app, has made a bold statement about its economic contributions. According to ByteDance, TikTok facilitated revenues totaling USD14.7 billion for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US throughout 2023. Additionally, the platform reportedly supported a broader spectrum of economic activities, estimated at a staggering USD24.2 billion, through its utilization by American small businesses.



ByteDance's assertion underscores the significant reliance of over 7 million American companies on the TikTok platform. These enterprises collectively contribute to the employment of approximately 224,000 individuals, with a substantial portion—98,000 jobs—directly dependent on TikTok's operations. Notably, ByteDance emphasized that the potential ban on TikTok could have pronounced repercussions on several states, including California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois, where a considerable number of these businesses are based.



The validity of ByteDance's claims is purportedly supported by a study conducted by Oxford Economics, an esteemed economic consultancy. The study utilized a comprehensive approach, analyzing the activity of SMEs on TikTok, advertising expenditure, and incorporating data from census records and other pertinent metrics to arrive at these figures.



ByteDance's assertion not only highlights TikTok's economic significance but also injects a new dimension into the ongoing debate surrounding its presence in the United States. As policymakers weigh the potential national security risks posed by the app against its perceived economic benefits, ByteDance's portrayal of TikTok's role in bolstering SMEs and job creation adds a compelling layer to the discourse.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067904