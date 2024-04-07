Iranian ports unload over 21M tons of basic commodities in 1 year

(MENAFN) During the 12 months of the previous Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported the unloading of 21,517,788 tons of basic commodities at the country's ports. Wheat, barley, corn, soy, rice, sugar, and vegetable oil were among the primary products unloaded during this period, according to the organization.



Notably, over 624,000 tons of sugar and more than 989,000 tons of vegetable oil were among the goods unloaded at Iranian ports, as highlighted by an Iranian news agency. The PMO also indicated a 10% growth in the loading and unloading of goods in the containerized operation sector compared to the previous year.



In total, Iranian ports handled over 236,512,240 tons of goods during the previous Iranian calendar year, representing a 10% increase over the preceding year. Furthermore, more than 80 million tons of oil and non-oil goods were unloaded at Iranian ports during this period, according to reports from an Iranian news outlet.



Despite facing challenges posed by unilateral U.S. sanctions on its economy, Iran's ports remain vital gateways for both imports and exports. As such, ensuring the support and continued development of these ports are crucial components in Iran's efforts to navigate through economic challenges.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108067901