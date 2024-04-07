Pemex reports fire incident at Gulf of Mexico platform, 9 workers injured

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, Mexican state-owned energy company Pemex disclosed a concerning incident at one of its platforms situated in the Gulf of Mexico. According to their official statement, a fire erupted, prompting the activation of emergency protocols. Swift action from the company's response teams enabled them to successfully contain the blaze. However, the unfortunate event resulted in injuries to nine individuals. Among them were two Pemex employees and seven personnel from external companies engaged in operations on the platform. Fortunately, Pemex assured that the injuries sustained were not severe.



The fire originated in a section of the Akal B platform designated for gas pipelines, raising immediate alarm within the company and the surrounding maritime community. Social media platforms quickly became inundated with videos and photographs capturing the dramatic scene, depicting towering columns of black smoke billowing from the offshore oil and gas infrastructure.



Despite the unsettling visuals and initial concerns, Pemex's prompt response and implementation of emergency measures played a crucial role in preventing further escalation of the incident. As investigations into the cause of the fire commence, the company remains vigilant in ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce and the integrity of its operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

