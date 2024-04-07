Iran's steel exports soar to USD7.6B, marking substantial growth

(MENAFN) Iran's steel industry witnessed significant growth, with exports reaching USD7.6 billion in the last calendar year ending March 19, according to data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). This marked an 18 percent increase in the total export value of the steel supply chain, described as the industry's "most important achievement."



The country's export volume of steel concentrate and pellets surged by 66 percent compared to the previous year, reaching an estimated 30 million metric tons. Additionally, exports of medium-carbon steel and steel slabs increased by 4.3 percent and 23 percent, respectively. Particularly noteworthy was the 621 percent rise in concentrate iron ore exports.



ISPA reported a 5.8 percent increase in Iran's steel production in the previous Iranian calendar year compared to the preceding year, with total production reaching 29.334 million tons. Billet and bloom production saw a 9.2 percent increase, while slab production increased by 0.7 percent. Sponge iron production also rose by 8.5 percent during the same period.



Iran's global standing in steel production improved significantly, ranking as the ninth-largest producer in January 2024. Iranian steel mills produced a total of 2.6 million tons of steel in the first month of 2024, marking a substantial 39.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to data released by the World Steel Association (WSA).

