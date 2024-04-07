Akshara Singh Flaunts Bold 'Womaniya' Look: 'Hado Mein Rahoge To Lihaaz Dekhoge'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh flaunted her bold and powerful 'womaniya' look of the day and said 'hado me rahoge to lihaaz dekhoge, paar kar li to mizaaj dekhoge'.

Akshara was recently seen in the new music video titled 'Defender', alongside Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

The lyrics of the track are given by Raees, and music is by Shevv. The video is directed by Shera.

The 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' fame actress, who is an ardent social media user, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a cool picture of herself, sitting on a bullet bike.

She is wearing a black top, paired with a dark brown jacket, and beige-coloured pants.

For the makeup, she opted for pink lips and blushed cheeks.

The post has the music of the track 'O Womaniya' by Khusboo Raj and Rekha Jha.

It is captioned in Hindi: "Hado me rahoge to lihaaz dekhoge, paar kar li to mizaaj dekhoge."

Akshara is known for her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has also featured in projects like 'Porus', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.