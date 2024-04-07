Ecuador validates Mexican embassy attack

(MENAFN) Ecuador has provided justification for its controversial decision to storm the Mexican embassy in Quito, asserting that the raid was undertaken to prevent the imminent flight of the country's former vice president, Jorge Glas, who had sought refuge at the diplomatic mission.



The move, authorized by President Daniel Noboa, came after Glas fled to the embassy last year following a six-year prison sentence for bribery and corruption. Despite Ecuador's repeated requests for permission to arrest Glas, Mexico granted him asylum on Friday, citing political persecution as grounds for protection. However, Ecuadorian authorities proceeded with the raid, apprehending Glas and prompting a diplomatic outcry.



Gabriela Sommerfeld, Ecuador's minister of foreign affairs, defended the raid as a last resort following the exhaustion of diplomatic channels with Mexico. Sommerfeld emphasized the necessity of preventing Glas' flight, characterizing the decision as a response to a real and immediate risk.



Contradicting claims by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that Glas was a refugee facing persecution, Sommerfeld maintained that Glas did not meet the criteria for asylum as a politically persecuted individual. She criticized the Mexican embassy's decision to grant Glas asylum, arguing that it undermined Ecuador's democratic institutions and violated the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs.



The justification provided by Ecuador underscores the escalating tensions in the region and the diverging interpretations of international law and diplomatic norms. As Latin America grapples with a diplomatic crisis, the fallout from the embassy raid has heightened concerns about the erosion of diplomatic relations and the implications for regional stability.

