Latin US diplomatic catastrophe increases

(MENAFN) The diplomatic rift in Latin America deepened as Nicaragua formally cut all ties with Ecuador, intensifying the fallout from a controversial police raid in Quito. The raid targeted a politician seeking refuge at the Mexican Embassy, culminating in the end of a prolonged standoff and prompting strong condemnation from regional powers.



In a statement issued on Saturday, the Nicaraguan government denounced Ecuador's actions as "unusual and reprehensible," expressing vehement opposition to the storming of the Mexican diplomatic compound. The incident, which led to the arrest of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, sparked outrage in Nicaragua, prompting a decisive decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ecuador.



Nicaragua's rebuke characterized Ecuador's government as engaging in "neo-fascist political barbarism," reflecting the severity of the diplomatic breach and the depth of regional discontent. The statement reaffirmed Nicaragua's commitment to international law and conventions governing civilized relations between nations, underscoring the principled stance adopted by Managua in response to the crisis.



The rupture in diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Ecuador followed Mexico's decision to cut ties with Ecuador in the aftermath of the raid. The incident drew condemnation from numerous South American governments, including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, and Honduras, signaling widespread concern over Ecuador's breach of diplomatic norms.



The Organization of American States (OAS) weighed in on the matter, denouncing Ecuador's violation of diplomatic property's "inviolability" and calling for dialogue between the Ecuadorian and Mexican governments to resolve the dispute. The OAS statement underscored the need for diplomatic engagement to address the escalating tensions and restore stability in the region.



As Latin America grapples with the ramifications of the diplomatic crisis, the rupture in relations between Nicaragua and Ecuador underscores the fragility of regional alliances and the potential for heightened conflict in the absence of diplomatic resolution. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding diplomatic protocols and respecting international law in maintaining peaceful relations between nations.

