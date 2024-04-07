US, associates intend on showing force in South China Sea

(MENAFN) In a move likely to escalate tensions in the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea, the United States, along with three of its allies, has announced plans for a joint military exercise.



This exercise, designed to demonstrate a collective commitment to upholding the "international order," could heighten friction with Beijing as the participating nations seek to assert their presence in the region.



Led by the United States, the coalition of allies comprising Australia, Japan, and the Philippines will initiate a "maritime cooperation activity," marking the first in a series of planned joint drills.



Set to commence on Sunday, the exercise will involve coordinated efforts from naval and air forces and will take place in waters that are subject to competing territorial claims by both China and the Philippines.



United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of upholding international law and the freedom of navigation in the region, stressing that all nations should be able to conduct lawful air and maritime operations without undue interference. Austin underscored the significance of the joint exercise in reinforcing the shared commitment among the participating countries to promote peace and stability in the South China Sea.



The announcement of the joint military exercise follows recent discussions between the United States and Chinese militaries, held in Hawaii earlier in the week. These talks marked the first meeting between the two military powers since 2021 and aimed to address safety concerns to mitigate the risk of potential incidents as their forces operate in close proximity.



However, Beijing has expressed staunch opposition to actions it perceives as encroachments on its sovereignty under the guise of freedom of navigation. The Chinese Defense Ministry reiterated its firm stance against any activities that jeopardize its territorial integrity, signaling potential friction in response to the planned joint exercise in the South China Sea.



As tensions persist between the United States-led coalition and China, the strategic maneuvering in the South China Sea underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region. The joint military exercise represents a calculated display of power and solidarity among allies, yet it also carries the risk of provoking further discord and heightening the risk of escalation in an already volatile maritime environment.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067883