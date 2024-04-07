American Treasury cautions China

(MENAFN) During a diplomatic visit to Beijing, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a stern warning to Chinese companies, cautioning them against supplying parts or equipment to the Russian military involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Yellen's remarks, delivered during discussions with her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou, underscored the gravity of the situation and the potential ramifications for companies engaging in such activities.



The United States Treasury emphasized the imperative for companies, including those within China, to refrain from providing any form of material support to Russia's military operations in Ukraine. Yellen's statement, conveyed through a Treasury press release, highlighted the severity of the issue, emphasizing that companies found in violation of these guidelines would face significant consequences.



This warning is not the first of its kind, as American officials have repeatedly cautioned Chinese entities against conducting business transactions with the Russian military since the outset of Moscow's intervention in Ukraine in 2022. Recent reports, cited by anonymous United States officials and disclosed by Bloomberg, have indicated that Chinese firms have been involved in supplying microelectronics, machine tools for tank production, as well as optics and propellants for missile systems.



The response from Moscow and Beijing regarding these allegations has been muted, with both countries consistently denying American claims of military collaboration. Despite this, the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has strengthened significantly in recent years, characterized by deepened military and diplomatic ties. Their declared "no limits" partnership, announced in February 2022, has fostered closer cooperation across various sectors, including energy and space exploration.



Against this backdrop, the warning issued by the United States Treasury reflects escalating tensions between global powers and underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to evolve, the interplay between key stakeholders, including the United States, China, and Russia, will shape the trajectory of international relations and security considerations in the coming months.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067882