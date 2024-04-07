Ukraine petitioning to prohibit Russians from EU flights

(MENAFN) In a move poised to escalate tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has announced plans to lobby the European Union (EU) for the closure of its airspace to Russian and Belarusian nationals. Citing a desire to disrupt Moscow's logistics and inconvenience Russian tourists, Shmigal's remarks, as reported by the news outlet Unian, signal Ukraine's intent to wield diplomatic pressure against its Eastern neighbor.



The proposal comes amid ongoing geopolitical strife between Ukraine and Russia, with Kiev seeking to leverage international alliances to undermine Russian interests. The European Union had previously banned Russian airlines from traversing its airspace following the onset of the conflict in February 2022, a move mirrored by the United States and several other Western nations. Sanctions targeting Russian carriers' access to new aircraft and spare parts further restricted Moscow's aviation capabilities.



Shmigal articulated Ukraine's stance, asserting that the aim is to preclude Russian businesses and tourists from comfortably utilizing the European Union's airspace. Emphasizing the need for solidarity among European Union member states, he indicated a willingness to pursue sanctions that impede transit to and from Russia. Notably, Shmigal expressed optimism about garnering support from Baltic nations for the initiative, underscoring the collaborative effort to exert pressure on Russia.



Reports of Russian citizens encountering obstacles during air travel over European Union airspace have surfaced, with several instances of passengers being removed from connecting flights without clear explanation. Instances involving Russian tourists en route to Latin America via European Union airspace have drawn attention to the issue. Allegations implicate various airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa, Poland's LOT, Latvia's Air Baltic, Finland's Finnair, Ireland's Ryanair, and Turkish Airlines, in selectively targeting Russian nationals.



As Ukraine endeavors to rally support for its proposal within the European Union, the initiative raises concerns about the intensification of diplomatic hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.



The potential implications of such a ban on Russian nationals extend beyond aviation logistics, impacting bilateral relations and exacerbating existing tensions in the region. As diplomatic maneuvers unfold, the ramifications for regional stability and broader geopolitical dynamics remain uncertain.

