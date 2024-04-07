Nordic country intends on doubling army spending

(MENAFN) In a significant move set to reshape the security landscape of the Nordic region, Norway has unveiled an ambitious plan to nearly double its military spending over the next 12 years. With a keen focus on bolstering its naval and air defense capabilities, the Norwegian government aims to elevate the nation to one of NATO's leading spenders, allocating a staggering 1.6 trillion kroner (USD93 billion) towards its military endeavors by 2036.



Outlined in a comprehensive strategy presented to lawmakers, Norway's defense blueprint emphasizes a substantial increase in investment, propelling the country's defense budget to almost twice its current size when adjusted for inflation. By 2036, Norway is committed to dedicating 2.7 percent of its GDP to defense, a significant uptick from the current 2 percent allocation.



Central to this strategic overhaul is the reinforcement of Norway's maritime prowess, underpinned by plans to procure a minimum of five new frigates equipped with advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities, alongside an equal number of submarines. Furthermore, the strategy calls for substantial investments in surveillance drones, satellites, and ground-based air defense systems, underscoring Norway's commitment to enhancing its situational awareness, particularly in the High North and the North Atlantic.



"The security landscape in our region demands a robust response, especially in light of Russia's nuclear submarine force," remarked government officials. "Norway's maritime interests necessitate a proactive stance to safeguard our sovereignty and ensure regional stability."



Beyond maritime capabilities, Norway's military expansion extends to its land forces, with plans to expand the army from one to three brigades. Additionally, the country aims to augment its Home Guard by recruiting an additional 5,000 conscripts, bolstering the existing 40,000-strong force.



Norway's strategic realignment mirrors broader trends within NATO, as the alliance seeks to adapt to evolving security challenges. With NATO members required to spend a minimum of 2 percent of their GDP on defense, Norway's ambitious investment underscores its commitment to collective security and regional stability. Moreover, the move reflects a broader shift within the alliance, with an increasing number of member states ramping up defense expenditure in recent years.



As Norway charts a course towards an expanded military footprint, the implications of its strategic pivot are likely to reverberate across the Nordic region and beyond, shaping the contours of security dynamics in the High North and the wider Euro-Atlantic area.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067879