DISNEY STAR DELIVERS BIGGEST EVER IPL; ~35 CRORE VIEWERS TUNE IN FOR LIVE BROADCAST OF FIRST 10 MATCHES

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 04, 2024: Disney Star, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2024, has shattered all viewership records for the first 10 matches of the marquee tournament. As per BARC, 35 crore viewers tuned in to watch the live broadcast of the first 10 IPL matches, higher than any previous edition of the tournament including seasons played during the pandemic. The overall watch-time for the tournament has sky-rocketed to 8028 crore minutes which is 20% higher than last year. Powered by a wide array of fan-centric initiatives, enriched programming, and a compelling marketing campaign, match ratings for the 17th season of the tournament have also galloped 22% compared to the last edition. With the Rivalry Week between 8th and 14th April, the broadcaster is geared to take the tournament buzz even higher.



Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star, said, "We are overwhelmed with the record-breaking viewing figures for TATA IPL 2024. Disney Star has started the 17th season from where it left off last year, doubling down on fan-centred initiatives that seek to drive passion and fandom for the tournament. The unwavering support and love received from fans and audiences alike is an affirmation of Star Sports’ belief in the aggregative capacity of IPL on TV as well as its potential for further growth. The figures also reflect the success of our endeavour to enhance the IPL viewing experience through broadcast and programming innovations, including HDR-enhanced 4K, interactive services, and multi-platform fan engagement. We continue to remain committed to our vision of serving sports fans and recruiting new audiences."



Disney Star is broadcasting TATA IPL 2024 across 14 feeds in 10 languages with a special feed in Indian Sign Language for Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, and Visually Impaired fans. The marketing campaign for the 17th edition of the tournament – “AJAB IPL KE GAJAB RANG” - was based on the tournament insight that a fan’s true colours are seen through the ebbs and flows of one’s team’s performance in the tournament and that the same moment in IPL is experienced very differently by different viewers.



Disney Star also launched several new programming initiatives including custom highlights catering to different cohorts of fans, shows like Cheeky Singles (hosted by Asia’s largest YouTuber – Carry Minati), and activations to collaborate with the content creator ecosystem across platforms. It has also introduced a special broadcast for kids every Sunday afternoon – Super Funday – to better serve 8-12 year olds and continues to power activations like Star Nahi Far, which bring fans closer to the superstars.







