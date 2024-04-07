Reports exposes Israel using AI to chose targets in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli army is utilizing artificial intelligence to mark questionable Palestinian armies for killing with minor human mistake or respect for civilian fatalities, the Israeli-Palestinian Magazine stated on Wednesday.



The AI structure, recognized as ‘Lavender’, is structured to comb through the private info of Gaza’s two million citizens to draw up lists of those doubted of serving in the army wings of Hamas as well as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), half a dozen Israeli intelligence officers informed the magazine.



The IDF has never openly recognized the presence of the structure, however, has been famous for utilizing similar software throughout former missions in Gaza. At the beginning of Israel’s present conflict on Hamas, Lavender marked 37,000 Palestinians as armies also put them on murder lists, the outlets stated. Whereas Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel firstly pored over these lists also manually confirmed each name, humans soon came to function as rubber stamps for the machine’s lists, one outlet stated.



“I would invest 20 seconds for each target at this stage, and do dozens of them every day,” the officer stated. “I had zero added value as a human, apart from being a stamp of approval. It saved a lot of time.” Lavender functions by learning phone records, social media activity, pictures, as well as movements of recognized Palestinian armies, acknowledging mutual characteristics, and then looking for these characteristics amid the greater population of Gaza.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067843