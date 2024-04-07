Islam Makhachev’s Signed Gloves Will Be The Main Lot at Tooba Charity Auction

(MENAFN- Grechka media) Dubai, UAE — April 5, 2024) — Tooba, the charitable platform dedicated to facilitating global giving in a quick, simple and secure manner, will mark its inaugural presence at the Invest World Expo Dubai 2024 to channel resources towards meaningful causes. The charity auction will take place both online and offline at the gala dinner of the event on the 23 of April, at the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Participants are encouraged to make donations towards various causes, with the individual making the largest contribution earning a chance to win a special gift by Tooba ambassador — official Islam Makhachev’s training gloves, issued by the UFC with his personal signature made after the fight with Alexander Volkanovski.



Collaborating with esteemed partners such as Al Jalila Foundation, founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Tooba will leverage this opportunity to advance its mission of supporting those in need of quality healthcare.



"Tooba's participation at Invest World Expo Dubai 2024 reflects our unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference in communities worldwide," said Ramazan Medzhidov, Founder and CEO of Tooba. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Invest World Expo and partners like Al Jalila Foundation, as we continue to harness the power of collective generosity to drive positive change."



Invest World Expo, recognized as a pivotal event in the realm of real estate investment, served as an ideal backdrop for Tooba's philanthropic initiatives. With 40 leading developers from across the globe showcasing lucrative real estate opportunities, attendees not only explored investment prospects but also embraced the spirit of giving back.





MENAFN07042024007307015712ID1108067838