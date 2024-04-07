Abu Dhabi Chamber establishes 54 new working groups within Advocacy Hub initiative

(MENAFN- Four)

5 April 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) announced the establishment of 54 working groups within the Advocacy Hub initiative, as part of the efforts to support the growth and prosperity of the private sector by providing an ideal platform that encourages businesses within Abu Dhabi to discuss the challenges facing various sectors and explore innovative solutions to address them and propel the businesses’ growth. This is in addition to participating in decision-making and drafting legislations that support the growth and prosperity of the business sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The new working groups, which were established based on the proposals and recommendations of private sector representatives, are characterized by their diversity, innovation, and effectiveness, and will contribute directly to studying and keeping up with the aspirations of private sector companies within various vital economic activities. They will also serve as an ideal platform for presenting development ideas and proposals and facilitating communication between the private sector and government agencies to establish constructive dialogue and discuss various issues related to the business community, thereby driving collaboration between the private and public sectors and supporting the growth and competitiveness of the national economy.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, said: “The establishment of 54 new specialized working groups is consistent with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber as the primary supporter of the private sector and representative of its interests in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These groups will work to represent the opinions and aspirations of entrepreneurs, businessmen, and investors within various and vital economic sectors and activities in the Emirate, and they will assuredly contribute to supporting government efforts and objectives for achieving advances in the growth of the local and national economy.”

The first stage of launching the initiative included calling on private sector companies from various commercial, investment, and industrial fields to provide input on the formation of specialized work groups based on the various economic activities, as part of the ADCCI’s efforts to offer the private sector with opportunities to participate in decision-making within the Emirate’s business ecosystem, protect its interests, enhance its competitiveness, and advance the process of sustainable development in the Emirate. The ADCCI continues to provide the opportunity for representatives of private sector companies to participate in forming future working groups by submitting proposals through the following link:





