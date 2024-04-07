Charity creator claims Israel targeted assistance convoy ‘car by car’

(MENAFN) The Israeli assault that murdered seven assistance employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity team in Gaza was not an accident, as the convoy was aimed at “systematically, car by car,” the team`s creator as well as famous chef Jose Andres informed the news agency on Wednesday. Three Britons, a Polish citizen, an Australian, a Palestinian, as well as a dual United States-Canadian national were murdered in the occurrence, which has ignited global condemnation. Israel's army, the IDF, recognized the assistance convoy’s movements as there had been evident communication amid the WCK as well as IDF, Andres stated.



“This was not just a bad luck situation where ‘oops’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place,” the chef informed the news agency. The convoy contained three vehicles, together with two weaponized automobiles, which obviously showed the WCK logo. All three were struck throughout the attack. Based on the chef, following the IDF assault on the first weaponized vehicle, the group was capable of fleeing and move to the second weaponized automobile. The second vehivcle was then assaulted, compelling the workers to move to the third.



The assistance employees attempted to communicate to make obvious who they were, the news agency quotes Andres, however the third vehicle was then struck, “and we saw the consequences of that,” he summed up. Andres’ account of the happenings echoes Tuesday’s statement in the newspaper that stated that the IDF bombed the convoy three times on purpose, as it suspected that there was a Hamas militant amid the assistance employees.

