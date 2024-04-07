Volunteer of World Central Kitchen gets murdered in Israeli attack

(MENAFN) Before volunteering into Gaza as an assistance employee, Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom, 43, who was born to an Australian father as well as an Indian mother, stated that her goal was to “provide relief and warm food” to those distressed by the war in the Palestinian territory, her family members have said. Lalzawmi’s task, nevertheless, was shortened when she was murdered on Monday together with half a dozen others when their convoy was hit by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



The humanitarian convoy was struck as it was departing from Gaza’s Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the group had dropped no less than 100 tons of food assistance, “despite coordinating movements with the IDF,” the World Central Kitchen stated. Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted that the IDF forces “unintentionally hit innocent people” in a “tragic” occurrence. IDF Head of Staff Herzi Halevi has depicted the bombardment of the convoy as a “grave mistake.”



A statement in Haaretz hints, nonetheless, that the assault was on purpose as Israel had launched projectiles on three separate incidents due to doubts that a Hamas member was taking a ride with the team. Talking to the news agency, Lalzawmi’s family members in India’s northeastern country of Mizoram gave specifics the sequence of happenings that caused her unfortunate destiny task in Gaza.

