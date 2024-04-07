3 aid trucks enter Gaza to alleviate humanitarian crisis amid ongoing Israeli offensive

(MENAFN) Eyewitnesses reported that three aid trucks, carrying fuel, medicines, and medical supplies, entered the northern Gaza Strip via Salah al-Din Street on Saturday. Palestinian medical sources indicated that one truck transported fuel, while the other two carried medicines and medical supplies destined for the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals in Beit Lahia.



Initially, it was believed that the trucks entered through the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, but later clarification revealed that they arrived via the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border. This delivery comes amid ongoing conflict and blockade in Gaza, which has resulted in significant casualties and widespread shortages.



The Israeli military offensive in Gaza, initiated after a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance groups, has led to a high death toll and numerous injuries. Additionally, the blockade imposed by Israel has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, particularly affecting residents of northern Gaza, who are facing severe food shortages.



The conflict has displaced a significant portion of Gaza's population, with many facing dire conditions due to shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. The United Nations reports that 60% of Gaza's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed as a result of the conflict.



Furthermore, Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which recently urged the nation to take stronger action to prevent famine in Gaza. These developments highlight the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and a resolution to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108067799