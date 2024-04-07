Russia Currently Unable To Plant Mines In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is currently deprived of the opportunity to mine the Black Sea as Ukraine's Defense Forces ensure the safety of civilian navigation.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Naval Forces, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Last year there were several incidents (involving sea mines - ed.), but no casualties were reported. This year the situation is a little better. First of all, that's because the Russians, as of now, are unable to mine the water area," Pletenchuk said, commenting on the safety of ships passing along the grain corridor.

According to the spokesman, another threat for navigation is the aggressor using missiles and drones. In this regard, work is also underway to address the issue, the spokesman noted.

Pletenchuk emphasized that despite the existing threats, the "grain corridor" works stably.

"Volumes are slowly growing, and we, in turn, ensure the safety of civilian navigation," Pletenchuk added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 36 million tons of food products goods have been exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor since August 2023.