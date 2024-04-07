Russian Strike Leaves High-Voltage Infrastructure In Kharkiv Region Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Sunday, April 7, as a result of a Russian attack in Kharkiv region, one of the high-voltage substations was damaged and a power line went out of service.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform saw.

"As a result of an overnight enemy attack, the equipment at one of the high-voltage substations in Kharkiv region suffered damage. A fire broke out and fierfighters scrambled to the scene. A high-voltage overhead power line was switched off due to emergency. It has since been repowered," the message says.

In addition, as a result of the shelling, a high-voltage line operated by the regional transmission operator was disconnected, the substation and households were cut off from electricity supplies.

It is noted that this morning, blackout schedules were in effect in Kharkiv region where 410,000 consumers were in blackout.

In addition, as a result of shelling in Sumy region, a substation and household consumers were de-energized before electricity supplies were restored to households within major caps.

On April 7, the import of electricity is expected in the amount of 1179 MWh. Another 115 MWh will be exported in small volumes.

As reported, as of the morning of Sunday, April 7, there is no power shortage of the national grid; in Kharkiv, in the aftermath of Russian attacks, hourly outages remain in force.