European Olympic Qualification Tournament: Azerbaijani Wrestler Wins In First Match


4/7/2024 7:08:39 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov has startedcompeting in the European Olympic Qualification Tournament held inBaku, Azernews reports.

The athlete, competing in the 86 kg weight category, faced offagainst Lithuanian wrestler Domantas Pavluchenko in thequalification stage.

Nurmagomedov emerged victorious with a score of 9:0 against hisopponent, advancing to the 1/8 finals.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman and womenwrestlers had unsuccessful performances in the first two days ofthe European Olympic Qualification Tournament.

