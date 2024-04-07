Stoltenberg Urges NATO To Act More Securely Against Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 7 (KUNA) -- North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged member states Sunday to work closely with international partners to confront current and future global challenges more effectively.

Stoltenberg said in a statement to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that the world is now entering a new phase of instability and danger, involving global challenges that require NATO to be prepared for any crises and conflicts.

In this scenario, he accused China of supporting Russia's war economy by supplying Russian military companies with spare parts, noting Iran and North Korea are also supplying weapons and ammunition to Moscow in exchange for technology.

Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO was exploring new ways to ensure long-term financial support for Ukraine, indicating that member states agree to bear those burdens but are discussing how to implement them.

He saw such support as enabling Ukraine to negotiate with Russia from a better position, allowing it to achieve acceptable outcomes, pointing out the need to ensure that Russia will not attack anyone once the war is over. (end)

mrn













MENAFN07042024000071011013ID1108067771