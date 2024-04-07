Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation troops arrested since Saturday evening 15 Palestinians in West Bank including two former prisoners and a child.
A joint statement by the Palestinian authority for the prisoners and released in addition to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society indicated that the occupation forces arrested Layan Nasser and Layan Kayed in Ramallah, while several arrests carried out in Al-Khalil, Bait Laham, and Jenin cities.
These arrests are carried out by the Israeli forces amid severe beating and threats against the families of the prisoners.
It added that the total number of people who were arrested since October 7 reached 8,100. (end)
