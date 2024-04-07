Kuwait Amir Accepts Gov't Resignations, Instructs It To Act As Care-Taker

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accepted Sunday resignation of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

An Amiri Order, signed by his Highness the Amir, accepted the government's resignation and instructed them to act as care-takers until formation of a new cabinet.

The National Assembly shall net notified of this Order and be published in the official gazette. (end) bs

