Cryptocurrencies continue gains despite uncertainty over US interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Despite mounting uncertainty surrounding the timing of US interest rate reductions, digital currencies continued their upward trajectory during yesterday's trading sessions. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's recent remarks hinted at a cautious approach by the Open Market Committee regarding the timing of interest rate cuts, emphasizing the need for clearer indicators of declining inflation rates before implementing any policy adjustments. Powell highlighted that while recent inflation figures exceeded expectations, they did not fundamentally alter the overall inflationary landscape. He reiterated his expectation that interest rate reductions would be warranted "at some point this year."



Against this backdrop, the total market value of digital currencies surged to USD2.52 trillion, compared to the previous day's USD2.49 trillion. However, the total volume of currency transactions within a 24-hour period saw a notable decline of 19 percent, reaching USD90 billion. Bitcoin, the largest and most widely recognized digital currency, traded at USD67,425.4 per unit, marking a 2.4 percent increase from the previous day's price. Nevertheless, Bitcoin recorded a weekly loss of 1.8 percent.



Other prominent digital currencies also experienced gains, with Ethereum trading at USD3,372.16 per unit, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase. Additionally, BNP saw a notable uptick of 6.5 percent, while Solana edged up by 0.8 percent. XRP and Dogecoin, ranked seventh and ninth respectively in terms of market capitalization, saw gains of over 3 percent each. Meanwhile, Cardano, ranked ninth, recorded a 1.3 percent increase, and Avalanche, ranked tenth, rose by 2.3 percent during trading.



The sustained upward momentum of digital currencies amidst uncertain macroeconomic conditions underscores their resilience and growing prominence as alternative investment assets. While concerns over US interest rate policies persist, market participants continue to monitor developments closely, navigating the evolving landscape of digital asset markets with a keen eye on regulatory and economic factors.

