Firms accelerate fundraising amid election uncertainty in expectation of market volatility

(MENAFN) In response to the looming uncertainty surrounding the forthcoming US presidential election in November, companies are proactively seeking to meet their financial requirements well in advance, aiming to preempt potential market turbulence during the final stages of the electoral race. According to data compiled by the London Stock Exchange, borrowing companies have collectively issued dollar bonds totaling USD606 billion since the onset of the year, marking a substantial 40 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. This surge in borrowing activity represents the highest total value observed since at least 1990.



Bankers and investors have identified a convergence of factors driving this heightened borrowing activity. Notably, companies have been motivated by the narrowing of price spreads to their lowest levels in years, referring to the margin between returns on US corporate debt and those tied to equivalent government bonds. However, the looming prospect of a fiercely contested election has prompted companies to expedite their fundraising plans, unwilling to risk encountering potentially more expensive markets later in the year.



Teddy Hodson, co-head of global syndicated investment-grade debt issuance at Morgan Stanley, remarked on the accelerated timeline for issuing investment-grade bonds, noting that it is approximately two months ahead of the typical schedule. Hodson emphasized that the elections serve as the primary impetus behind the surge in supply, reflecting companies' strategic response to navigate potential market disruptions.



Since the beginning of the year, US credit spreads have notably contracted, aided by various "technical" factors. These include robust demand for new bonds among investors seeking yield opportunities, following a period of subdued debt issuance in 2022 and 2023. Currently, the average spread for investment-grade bonds stands at just 0.93 percentage points, as per data from the ICE-BOFA index, approaching its lowest level since November 2021 and trailing merely 0.14 percentage points behind the lowest level recorded in the past 19 years. Similarly, the average spread on high-yield bonds, or "junk bonds," hovers around 3.12 percentage points, nearing its lowest level since December 2021.



Overall, the accelerated fundraising activities among companies underscore a proactive approach to mitigate potential market volatility amidst political uncertainty, as they strategically navigate the evolving landscape leading up to the pivotal US elections.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067757