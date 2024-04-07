Oil prices rise for second week in row amid geopolitical tensions, supply concerns

(MENAFN) Oil prices continued their upward trajectory, poised to register gains for the second consecutive week, propelled by geopolitical tensions in both Europe and the Middle East. Investors remain concerned about dwindling supplies and are optimistic about the resurgence of global fuel demand as economies continue to recover.



During trading sessions, Brent crude surged by 0.5 percent, or 49 cents, reaching USD91.14 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude saw a 0.4 percent increase, or 37 cents, to USD86.96 per barrel. Both benchmarks reached their highest levels since October in the previous settlement, underscoring the bullish sentiment in the oil market.



Notably, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude are poised to record gains exceeding 4 percent for the week, marking the continuation of their upward trend. The recent surge in oil prices was further fueled by reports of ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries in Russia, with a NATO official suggesting that these attacks may have disrupted over 15 percent of Russia's production capacity.



Meanwhile, last week's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known collectively as the "OPEC+ alliance," to maintain their current oil supply policy added further support to the market. The alliance opted to keep production cuts unchanged, while also exerting pressure on member countries to adhere more closely to these cuts in order to stabilize prices and rebalance the global oil market.



Overall, the combination of geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and ongoing efforts by oil-producing nations to manage output levels has contributed to the recent rally in oil prices. As these factors continue to shape market dynamics, investors remain vigilant for any developments that could impact supply and demand fundamentals, influencing future price movements in the oil market.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067756