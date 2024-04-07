Gold prices keep on increasing amid safe-haven demand, speculation of US interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced gains for the third consecutive week, buoyed by robust investment flows into safe havens and speculation surrounding a potential interest rate cut in the United States later this year. During trading sessions, the precious metal saw a marginal increase of 0.1 percent in instant transactions, reaching USD2,291.20 per ounce, following a record high of USD2,305.04 in the previous session. Settlement of gold futures for June delivery also reflected significant growth, with prices rising by 1.6 percent, or USD36.9, to USD2,345.4 per ounce, marking a 4.8 percent increase since the beginning of the week.



Throughout the week, gold has shown resilience, registering a notable 2.6 percent increase since the start of trading. US gold futures saw a modest uptick of 0.1 percent, reaching USD2,310.40 per ounce. The potential for a US interest rate cut gained traction following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who indicated that the Fed has sufficient time for further deliberations, considering the current strength of the economy and recent high inflation readings. Traders are now pricing in approximately a 65 percent likelihood of a rate cut in June, according to data from the "Fed Watch" service provided by CME.



In contrast, silver prices experienced a slight decline of 1 percent in spot transactions, settling at USD26.66 per ounce after reaching their highest level since June 2021 in the previous session. Meanwhile, platinum prices dipped by 0.2 percent to USD924.10 per ounce. Despite these minor setbacks, both metals are on track for weekly gains. Palladium, however, saw a more pronounced decline of 1.3 percent, dropping to USD1,008.01 per ounce.



The ongoing fluctuations in precious metal prices underscore the complex interplay between market dynamics, investor sentiment, and macroeconomic factors. Amidst lingering economic uncertainties and the prospect of policy adjustments by central banks, investors continue to seek refuge in assets like gold, contributing to its sustained upward trajectory in recent weeks.

