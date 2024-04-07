COMAC C919 flies to Southeast Asia, challenges Boeing, Airbus

(MENAFN) In a significant milestone for China's state-backed aircraft manufacturer COMAC, the first test flight of its C919 passenger plane outside of China took flight to Singapore, marking a strategic move in potential competition with industry giants Boeing and Airbus. This voyage underscores COMAC's belief that the Southeast Asian region offers promising opportunities for expanding its market presence on a global scale. In a statement shared on Chinese social media, COMAC expressed optimism about Southeast Asia, viewing the region as a cornerstone for the company's burgeoning market.



Following its visit to Singapore, the C919 embarked on a journey to other Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Indonesia. This move signals COMAC's intent to establish a foothold in diverse international markets, leveraging its government-backed support and substantial investment totaling USD72 billion over the past 15 years. The development of the C919, a single-aisle aircraft, aligns with President Xi Jinping's vision for China to lead the technology value chain and to pose a formidable challenge to Western competitors, particularly amid scrutiny of Boeing's safety record following recent incidents.



With competition from Airbus and Boeing expected to persist until the end of the decade, the C919 holds significant potential to capture market share, especially within China's domestic market. Mike Yeomans, Director of Valuations and Consulting at aviation consultancy IBA, acknowledges this potential but highlights immediate challenges for COMAC. These challenges include ramping up production to meet local demand and obtaining the necessary certifications to penetrate international markets effectively. Despite these obstacles, COMAC's foray into Southeast Asia underscores its ambition to position the C919 as a viable competitor in the global aviation industry.

