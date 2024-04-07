EM Vision's Emio focuses on Australia's manufacturing recovery

(MENAFN) The creators of the "Emio" device, a portable brain scanner designed to have a significant global presence, are striving to underscore its Australian origins proudly. Spearheaded by Scott Kirkland, co-founder and CEO of Sydney-based mVision, the project emphasizes the importance of local manufacturing for its success. Kirkland emphasizes that proximity to headquarters is crucial for overseeing the sensitive manufacturing process, underscoring the necessity for control at every step.



However, companies like EM Vision are relatively scarce in Australia, where manufacturing traditionally takes a back seat to resource-based primary industries and agriculture. This disparity in sectors raises concerns about the resilience of the Australian economy. In response, the government has initiated efforts to rejuvenate the manufacturing sector. A substantial fund of 15 billion Australian dollars (approximately USD9.7 billion) has been established, spearheaded by a former banker from Macquarie Financial Services and Banking Group. The aim is to leverage this fund to commercialize more Australian innovations and bolster the country's manufacturing capabilities.



This push for revitalization aligns with global trends, as countries worldwide seek to fortify their industrial sectors. Geopolitical tensions and the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have highlighted the fragility of global supply chains, prompting nations to prioritize domestic manufacturing capacities. Australia's initiative to strengthen its manufacturing sector reflects a broader global effort to enhance resilience and self-sufficiency in critical industries.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067748