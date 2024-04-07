Global stock indices face negative sentiment with losses in US, European, Japanese markets

(MENAFN) Last week witnessed a prevailing sense of negativity across global stock indices, with notable declines observed in key markets. In the United States, despite a modest rise in the Dow Jones Index by 0.8 percent, or 307 points, reaching 38,904 points at close, the market still incurred weekly losses. Similarly, the Standard & Poor's index experienced a 1.1 percent increase, or 57 points, reaching 5,204 points, yet it too suffered weekly losses of 0.95 percent. The Nasdaq index followed suit, rising by 1.25 percent, or 199 points, to 16,248 points, but still recording weekly losses of 0.8 percent.



Across European markets, the Stoxx Europe index saw a decline of 0.85 percent, settling at 506.5 points. This marked the conclusion of a four-week streak of gains, with the index having experienced a decline of 1.2 percent since the beginning of the week. Individual European indices also experienced losses, with the French CAC 40 falling by 1.1 percent to 8,061 points, the British Financial Times Index declining by 0.8 percent to 7,911 points, and the German DAX experiencing a 1.25 percent drop to 18,175 points.



Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei index closed with a significant decrease of 1.95 percent at 38,992 points, marking a weekly decline of 3.4 percent. This performance represents the worst weekly result since December 2022, indicating a challenging week for Japanese equities.



Overall, the global stock market sentiment last week was characterized by widespread losses across major indices, reflecting investor concerns amidst various economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

