Fearing Defeat, CPI-M Is Resorting To ‘Bomb’ Tactics: Kerala Lop Satheesan

Kochi, April 7 (IANS) Kerala Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, on Sunday, accused the ruling CPI-M of instilling fear among people by unleashing "bomb culture" ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Satheesan said:“The bomb-making culture, in which CPI-M is actively involved, is meant to scare away voters as they have now realised that they are going to be defeated in the polls. So, now they aim to thwart the smooth conduct of elections.”

His remarks come in the wake of a recent bomb explosion in Kannur, known as a bastion of CPI-M from where top leaders including Vijayan hail. A crude bomb exploded while people were preparing it on Friday. One person was killed and three others were injured in this incident.

The opposition blamed CPI-M for the incident, however, the party's state Secretary M. V. Govindan, on Sunday, straight away denied the party's involvement, saying:“The party has nothing to do with it and none of their party workers are behind it; and in fact, those who are behind it are those who were against the party.”

However, Satheesan questioned that if what Govindan said was true, then why were the CPI-M leaders from the area seen visiting the house of the deceased (Sherin).

“More than that, pictures of Sherin along with their party candidate K. K. Shailaja (contesting from the Badagara LS seat) have come out. How is that?” Satheesan asked.

In addition to this, P. Jayarajan, one of the prominent CPI-M leaders in Kannur, defended the local leaders of the party who visited Sherin's house. He said:“Maybe they visited as they knew the relatives of the deceased, and it needs to be seen like that only.”

Meanwhile, Vineesh, one of the injured individuals, lost both his hands in the explosion. The police have arrested him along with three others involved in making the bomb, while a few are on the run. The arrested individuals are believed to be CPI-M supporters.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members.