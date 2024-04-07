London-based company develops Invisibility Shield

(MENAFN) A breakthrough in stealth technology has been achieved by a London-based company, which has developed an innovative invisibility shield set to revolutionize the market at a price of 699 pounds sterling (equivalent to 883 US dollars). Dubbed the "Megashield," this cutting-edge device employs a meticulously crafted array of lenses to manipulate light, rendering objects positioned behind it virtually invisible to the observer.



The inception of the Megashield dates back to 2022 when the Invisibility Shield company embarked on the prototype development phase. Since then, the company has undergone an extensive process of research and development, culminating in the creation of several cloaking devices before arriving at the latest design. The shield, as reported by the British Daily Mail, measures 6 feet in length and 4 feet in width, constructed from high-quality polycarbonate materials to ensure durability and effectiveness.



The functionality of the Megashield hinges on its intricate lens arrangement, which strategically bends and redirects incoming light, effectively camouflaging objects positioned behind the shield. By utilizing this advanced optical manipulation technique, the shield is capable of obscuring the presence of individuals or items located behind it, presenting a formidable tool for applications ranging from security to espionage.



The mechanics behind the shield's operation involve the redirection of reflected light from the person positioned behind the shield away from the observer positioned in front. This process effectively creates a visual illusion, whereby the background light is horizontally dispersed across the shield's surface, masking the presence of any objects or individuals positioned behind it.



The introduction of the Megashield marks a significant advancement in the field of stealth technology, offering unparalleled levels of concealment and discretion. With its sleek design and innovative functionality, this invisibility shield represents a formidable asset for various industries and applications, promising to redefine the boundaries of visibility and security in the modern era.

