Shell, Saudi Aramco starts discussions over Pavilion Energy acquisition prices

(MENAFN) According to information provided by three reliable sources, both Shell and Saudi Aramco are currently engaged in price negotiations after completing the due diligence process for the acquisition of Pavilion Energy, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading company based in Singapore and owned by Temasek. This development follows a period of intense competition between the two energy giants for ownership of Pavilion Energy's assets, as reported by Reuters.



The impending sale marks a significant milestone, occurring a decade after Singapore's state investment firm, Temasek, established Pavilion Energy with a primary focus on investments related to LNG. Sources familiar with the matter have disclosed to Reuters that the assets under consideration for acquisition could potentially command a valuation exceeding USD2 billion, reflecting the substantial value inherent in Pavilion Energy's operations.



For Saudi Aramco, the acquisition of Pavilion Energy represents a strategic opportunity to solidify its position as a major global player within the LNG sector. The deal aligns with Aramco's broader ambitions to expand its presence in LNG markets, complementing its ongoing efforts to accelerate gas exploration activities. With ambitious targets set to increase gas production by over 60 percent of 2021 levels by 2030, Aramco is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in LNG projects abroad, as evidenced by its acquisition of a minority stake in Midocean Energy for USD500 million last year.



Meanwhile, for Shell, LNG trading remains a crucial component of its business strategy, accounting for a significant portion of the company's profits. As the world's largest LNG trader, Shell leverages its extensive global operations to capitalize on regional shifts in demand and pricing dynamics. The acquisition of Pavilion Energy's assets would further bolster Shell's position in the LNG market, enhancing its capabilities to navigate and capitalize on opportunities within the sector.



Overall, the negotiations between Shell and Saudi Aramco underscore the strategic importance of Pavilion Energy's assets and the competitive landscape within the LNG trading industry. The outcome of these negotiations will likely have significant implications for the future trajectory of both companies' operations within the global LNG market.

