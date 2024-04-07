Gold prices extend gains on safe-haven demand, speculation with interest rate reductions

(MENAFN) Gold prices are poised to achieve gains for the third consecutive week, buoyed by robust investment flows into safe-haven assets and speculation surrounding a potential reduction in US interest rates later this year. In recent trading sessions, the precious metal saw a slight uptick, with gold rising by 0.1 percent to USD2,291.20 per ounce as of 12:14 GMT, following its attainment of a record high of USD2,305.04 on Thursday.



Since the beginning of the week, gold has experienced a notable increase of 2.6 percent, reflecting ongoing investor interest in safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical uncertainties and economic volatility. Similarly, US gold futures also witnessed a marginal rise of 0.1 percent, reaching USD2,310.40 per ounce.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks have further contributed to the market sentiment surrounding gold prices. Powell emphasized that the Federal Reserve remains cautious in its approach to potential interest rate adjustments, citing the strength of the economy and recent high inflation readings. Consequently, traders are currently speculating with around a 65 percent likelihood of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in June, as indicated by the Fed Watch service.



The prospect of lower interest rates holds significant implications for gold prices, as it diminishes the opportunity cost associated with holding the non-yielding precious metal. This dynamic enhances the attractiveness of gold as an investment option, particularly amidst uncertain economic conditions and expectations of monetary policy easing. As such, gold continues to serve as a favored asset among investors seeking refuge from market volatility and seeking to hedge against inflationary pressures.

