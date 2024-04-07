Oil prices rise amid escalating geopolitical events

(MENAFN) In Friday's trading session, both Brent crude oil and US West Texas Intermediate crude experienced notable increases, each rising by more than a dollar per barrel. This uptick in prices came against the backdrop of heightened anticipation within the market for any indications of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, which could potentially exacerbate supply constraints in the oil market. Brent crude saw a rise of 52 cents, or 0.57 percent, settling at USD91.17 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also climbed by 32 cents, or 0.37 percent, reaching USD86.91 per barrel.



Thursday's settlement marked a significant milestone for both benchmarks, as they reached their highest levels since October. The momentum continued throughout the week, with both benchmarks concluding the trading week with gains exceeding four percent. This marks the second consecutive week of gains, fueled in part by escalating tensions between Iran, the third-largest producer within OPEC, and Israel. The tensions escalated following an attack earlier in the week that resulted in the death of several senior Iranian military personnel. Despite Israel not claiming responsibility for the attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria on Monday, Iran vowed retaliation, further fueling geopolitical concerns.



The data from the week's trading reflects the substantial surge in oil prices, with Brent crude oil rising by 4.79 percent and US West Texas Intermediate crude climbing by 4.5 percent. This uptick underscores the market's sensitivity to geopolitical developments and the potential impact on oil supply dynamics, highlighting the ongoing significance of geopolitical tensions in driving oil price fluctuations.

